FY2025 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Lowered by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

USA stock opened at C$4.14 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

