FY2025 EPS Estimates for aTyr Pharma Increased by Analyst

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jones Trading lowered aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

