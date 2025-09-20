FY2025 EPS Estimates for High Tide Lifted by Zacks Small Cap

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Separately, Haywood Securities raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0%

Shares of HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. High Tide has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

