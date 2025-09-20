FY2025 EPS Estimates for High Tide Raised by Roth Capital

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, High Tide has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.15 million, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in High Tide by 82,976.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

