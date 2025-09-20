FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hologic Boosted by Zacks Research

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Hologic Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. Hologic has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hologic by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hologic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

