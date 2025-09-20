FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ferguson Lifted by William Blair

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferguson in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.52. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

FERG opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

