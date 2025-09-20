FY2026 EPS Estimates for High Tide Reduced by Analyst

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

High Tide Trading Up

Shares of HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. High Tide has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10.

