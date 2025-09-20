G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,074,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 5,766,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

G Mining Ventures Stock Up 5.9%

About G Mining Ventures

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMINF opened at C$18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.66. G Mining Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$6.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.49.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

