Galectin Therapeutics Inc. $GALT Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALTFree Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 244.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GALT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, CEO Joel Lewis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $89,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 832,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,285.12. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $56,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $49,034.16. This represents a 53.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

