Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,000,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,574,000 after purchasing an additional 700,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,907,000 after purchasing an additional 211,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 999,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $235.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

