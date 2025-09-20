Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,757,148,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 734,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,345,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,403,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

