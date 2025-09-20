Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 160,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

