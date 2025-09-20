Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.55.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

