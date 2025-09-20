Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 26.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Saia by 16.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 12.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 421,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Saia by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $310.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.31. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Saia from $393.00 to $373.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.