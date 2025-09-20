Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brunswick by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 3.3%

BC stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. Brunswick Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Wall Street Zen raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

