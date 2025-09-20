Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $209,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.