Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $209,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
