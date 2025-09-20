GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.5% Following Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $303.03 and last traded at $301.62. Approximately 9,588,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,826,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.09.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
