GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

GEHC stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

