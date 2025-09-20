GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:GEV opened at $624.61 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $617.11 and a 200-day moving average of $477.34. The firm has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.