Geeta Nanda Buys 1,347 Shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Geeta Nanda purchased 1,347 shares of Barratt Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.43.

Shares of BTRW opened at GBX 375.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3,647.57. Barratt Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 347.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 507.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 419.92.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 earnings per share for the quarter.

BTRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 536 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 591 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 511.83.

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

