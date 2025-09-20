Geeta Nanda Buys 1,347 Shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Geeta Nanda purchased 1,347 shares of Barratt Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.43.
Barratt Redrow Stock Performance
Shares of BTRW opened at GBX 375.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3,647.57. Barratt Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 347.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 507.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 419.92.
Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 earnings per share for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Barratt Redrow
Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.
Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.
We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:
✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.
