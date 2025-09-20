Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 731,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 603,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,310.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,310.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $51.41 on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRRMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gerresheimer to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

