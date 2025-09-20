GetBusy (LON:GETB) Insider Buys £100,500 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £100,500.

Daniel Adam Rabie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Daniel Adam Rabie sold 6,857 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59, for a total value of £4,045.63.

Shares of LON:GETB opened at GBX 67.50 on Friday. GetBusy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 43.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 67.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,141.10 and a beta of 0.35.

GetBusy ( LON:GETB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (1.22) EPS for the quarter. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GetBusy plc will post 0.0783995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

