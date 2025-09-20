Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at $67,692,231.75. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

