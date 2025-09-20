Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 27,500 shares changing hands.
Gitennes Exploration Trading Down 6.5%
The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Gitennes Exploration Company Profile
Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.
