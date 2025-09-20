GK Wealth Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

GK Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 929,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $190,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 66,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.
Apple Trading Up 3.2%
AAPL stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.42. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.