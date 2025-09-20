Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 141,386 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1,157.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,386 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD opened at $19.79 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.