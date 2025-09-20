Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 63,506 Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 479,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 229,211 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGHC shares. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SGHC opened at $11.77 on Friday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 36.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Super Group (SGHC) Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

