Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. $SFIX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 914,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,179 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 533.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,810 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,635,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 829,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,830. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $104,743.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 937,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,423.80. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,302 over the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 0.7%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stitch Fix stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

