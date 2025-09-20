Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arhaus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Arhaus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.59. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.39 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%.Arhaus's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Arhaus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Arhaus by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,891,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Arhaus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,703,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,137,000 after purchasing an additional 811,337 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,691,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 35.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 395,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

