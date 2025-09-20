Gradient Investments LLC Has $121.97 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 772,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,370 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $121,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.7% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 23,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

