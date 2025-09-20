GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

GrafTech International Trading Up 4.8%

EAF stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $343.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.61.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

