Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.60. Gray Media shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,624,885 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Gray Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Media currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $564.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.16 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Gray Media has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gray Media’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

In other Gray Media news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of Gray Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,016.26. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gray Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Gray Media by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 81,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Gray Media by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gray Media by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Gray Media by 467.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 248,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 204,987 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

