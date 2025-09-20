Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,769,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 2,288,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,955.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,955.9 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.