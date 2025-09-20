Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 416.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Context Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Context Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.91. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

