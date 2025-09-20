Guggenheim Reiterates Neutral Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.94 and a 200 day moving average of $429.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.