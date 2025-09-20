Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Down 3% – What’s Next?

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.36. 4,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 24,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

