Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,272 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,437,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:BZH opened at $24.89 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $740.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.