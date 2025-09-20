Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $581.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

