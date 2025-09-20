Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bunge Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,446,000 after acquiring an additional 122,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 80.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $79.32 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.