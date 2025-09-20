Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Position in Udemy, Inc. $UDMY

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Udemy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 79,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Udemy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Udemy by 18.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Udemy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Wall Street Zen raised Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Udemy Stock Down 2.6%

Udemy stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The company had revenue of $199.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,707.24. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.