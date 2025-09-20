Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 14,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.