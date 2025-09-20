Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

HPQ stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

