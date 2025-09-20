Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. $AIR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,986,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 533,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 131,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AAR by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 127,668 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,226,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after buying an additional 89,802 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. Wall Street Zen downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

AAR Stock Down 0.8%

AAR stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 31,551 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,461,924.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 360,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,162,665.63. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,392,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,787.16. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.