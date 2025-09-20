Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. $SMBK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 19,400.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $627.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $37.92.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

