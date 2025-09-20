Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Bioventus by 7.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Bioventus by 7.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Bioventus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bioventus by 24.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 35.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of BVS opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

