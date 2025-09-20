Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.46. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

