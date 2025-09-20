Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFRD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 30,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Melius initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. Weatherford International PLC has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

