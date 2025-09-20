Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Navient by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of NAVI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. Navient Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

