Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

