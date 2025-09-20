Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 614 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

